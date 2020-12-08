Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
News

Fears grow for missing girl

by Emily Cosenza
8th Dec 2020 2:27 PM

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Sydney's south-west two days ago.

Juteza Ariana Nootai was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday at Wiley Park and was wearing black pants with a white and black striped top and white shoes at the time.

Campsie Police officers have launched a desperate search for the teen who is of Pacific Islander-Maori appearance.

Officers say she is about 155-160cm tall with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Miss Nootai or believes they know her whereabouts is asked to contact Campsie Police immediately.

Anyone with information about can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fears grow for missing girl, 14

juteza ariana nootai missing girl police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Question mark over future of CQ mine

        Premium Content Question mark over future of CQ mine

        Business A mining giant is reportedly in talks with its workforce over the future of its Bowen Basin mine.

        PHOTOS: Emerald and Maryborough basketball teams in action

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Emerald and Maryborough basketball teams in action

        Basketball Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition held in Rockhampton over the...

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Supplier breaks drilling record at Saraji mine

        Premium Content Supplier breaks drilling record at Saraji mine

        Business The previous record of 41,500dm at BMA Saraji has been cracked.