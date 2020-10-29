Menu
A federal Labor MP has been rushed to hospital after holding his chest then collapsing mid-speech in parliament.
Politics

Federal Labor MP collapses mid-speech in parliament

by Clare Armstrong
29th Oct 2020 3:14 PM
A Labor MP has been rushed to hospital after collapsing mid-speech in parliament.

Chris Hayes, who represents Fowler in Western Sydney, was delivering a speech shortly after midday when he was heard mentioning his "heart" and held his chest before falling.

Mr Hayes had been giving an emotional speech about sexual abuse at the time he suffered the medical episode.

Chris Hayes has been rushed to hospital after collapsing. Picture: Kym Smith
Fellow Labor MP and qualified doctor Mike Freelander was in the Federation Chamber and rushed to provide first aid.

Mr Hayes was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese thanked members on "both sides" who rendered immediate assistance to Mr Hayes during a speech at the start of Question Time on Thursday.

"Can I thank the Prime Minister, for his call to me about Chris's health," Mr Albanese said.

"He is in good spirits, and we all wish him a very speedy recovery and I say to the

chief opposition whip, if you want to leave he should just ask for it, there are easier ways to get it then what occurred this morning but I look forward to him being back in this chamber in good health."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also wished Mr Hayes a speedy recovery.

"Chris Hayes is a very good bloke," he said. "And many of us know (his wife) Bernadette as well, she has been a welcome person here around this place for many years and is well known to many of our partners and spouses in this place is well and has played an of role in supporting and counselling, on so many other occasions, the spouses and partners of people in this place is well.

"Our prayers are with you Bernadette, Nicholas and Elizabeth."

Earlier this year Dr Freelander was one of several MPs who rushed to assist Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester when he collapsed in the House of Representatives.

Originally published as Federal Labor MP collapses mid-speech in parliament

chris hayes

