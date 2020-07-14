Feed Appeal: Woolworths gets behind good cause

HELPING families going hungry in your community is as easy as adding a donation to your grocery bill.

Donate to the Feed Appeal at any Woolworths store over the next month and your contribution will go twice as far.

Just $2 can provide four meals for people in need.

Woolworths QLD state general manager Chris Peters said the state had been hit hard in recent times with bushfires, the drought and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is no surprise that now more than ever, a lot of locals are doing it tough and don’t know where their next meal may be coming from.”

You can take part in this year’s Feed Appeal by donating at any Woolworths store or while shopping for groceries online.

Mr Peters said 100 per cent of the funds raised at Woolworths stores would go the Feed Appeal to be redistributed as grants to urban, rural and regional food charities.

“Food insecurity is a real issue which is why it is more important than ever that we continue to support our food rescue partnerships as they provide such immense value to help people in our local community,” he said.

“We are pleased to support the Feed Appeal again this year and are kicking it off with a $100,000 donation to help fund the equivalent of 200,000 meals.

“We invite our customers to join us in helping feed Australians in need.”

The supermarket chain has also been helping out by donating additional food and labour to food rescue charity FareShare for their COVID-19 response.

During Woolworths’s 12 year partnership with FareShare, it has donated more than 3.6 million kilograms of fresh food or the equivalent of more than seven million meals.

And last year, Woolworths contributed more than $500,000 to the Feed Appeal, including $1605 from the Mount Pleasant store in the Mackay region.

For more information, head to woolworths.com.au/feedappeal