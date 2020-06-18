Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BLUEPRINT: Isaac Regional Council's Nadine Cluff.
BLUEPRINT: Isaac Regional Council's Nadine Cluff.
News

Feedback sought for Isaac infrastructure plan

Timothy Cox
18th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRAFT infrastructure blueprint is now open for consultation for Isaac residents, businesses, and commercial industries.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said the draft Isaac Local Government Infrastructure Plan’s purpose was to identify critical infrastructure across the transport, water supply, parks, and sewerage networks.

“Its aim is to improve the way infrastructure planning is coordinated and delivered in a timely manner across the region to our communities,” Ms Baker said.

“This plan is focused on high level infrastructure that is essential to service future development in the urban and rural sectors. It is about long-term planning and optimising Council’s resources over the next 10 to 15 years.”

The draft plan, which can be viewed online, includes maps that identify infrastructure across the Isaac region.

“Your feedback is critical, and it will help us plan for a sustainable future,” Ms Baker said.

“This draft plan is a key method through which Council will progressively roll out infrastructure in a coordinated, efficient and sustainable way.”

The infrastructure plan covers Moranbah, Clermont, Middlemount, Glenden, Nebo, St Lawrence, and Dysart.

The plan will replace the current Local Government Infrastructure Plans contained in the Belyando, Broadsound, and Nebo Planning Schemes, and the Moranbah Urban Development Area Development Scheme 2011.

Submissions can be made here or by visiting any Isaac Regional Council library.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        premium_icon WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        Crime Seven people face more than 100 charges after cops raid properties across Central Queensland region. SEE THE PICTURES!

        STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        premium_icon STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        Health Medical professionals beg residents to use protection

        Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        premium_icon Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        Crime He has been jailed for predatory behaviour involving three girls under 16.

        Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        premium_icon Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        News The Emerald PCYC this week raised the shutters on its gym, allowing customers to...