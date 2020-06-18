Feedback sought for Isaac infrastructure plan

A DRAFT infrastructure blueprint is now open for consultation for Isaac residents, businesses, and commercial industries.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said the draft Isaac Local Government Infrastructure Plan’s purpose was to identify critical infrastructure across the transport, water supply, parks, and sewerage networks.

“Its aim is to improve the way infrastructure planning is coordinated and delivered in a timely manner across the region to our communities,” Ms Baker said.

“This plan is focused on high level infrastructure that is essential to service future development in the urban and rural sectors. It is about long-term planning and optimising Council’s resources over the next 10 to 15 years.”

The draft plan, which can be viewed online, includes maps that identify infrastructure across the Isaac region.

“Your feedback is critical, and it will help us plan for a sustainable future,” Ms Baker said.

“This draft plan is a key method through which Council will progressively roll out infrastructure in a coordinated, efficient and sustainable way.”

The infrastructure plan covers Moranbah, Clermont, Middlemount, Glenden, Nebo, St Lawrence, and Dysart.

The plan will replace the current Local Government Infrastructure Plans contained in the Belyando, Broadsound, and Nebo Planning Schemes, and the Moranbah Urban Development Area Development Scheme 2011.

Submissions can be made here or by visiting any Isaac Regional Council library.