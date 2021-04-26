Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

Top X Gracemere agent Brad Mulvihill, with clients Andrew and Nancy Creed, of Creed Grazing Company, and their Brahman steers which reached 440c/kg, weighed 412kg to return $1700/head.

Feeder steers peaked at 440c/kg at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday, where a Red Brahman offering of 287 European Union accredited stock was snapped up by lot feeders and restockers alike.

The quality line, from Andrew and Nancy Creed, of Creed Grazing Company, Raglan, averaged 412kg and returned $1700/head.

Top X Gracemere Morgan Harris said the Creed Grazing Company was among the new vendors at the yards offering larger runs of cattle.

“They were drawn to the sale for the good prices, and their cattle met strong demand,” Mr Harris said.

“Lot feeders bought the heavy end of the run, and producers from local grass-fattening operations bought the No. 0s in the line.”

Agents processed a total 3460 head of very good quality cattle, which were drawn from as far north as Charters Towers and south as Miriam Vale.

The steer price reached 700c/kg for a K Steggall pen which weighed 134kg and returned $939/head.

In the weaner steer category JE and RM Olive also had a good result, as their Brahman line reached 578c/kg, weighed 242kg and returned $1400/head.

In the female category, a highlight included Brahman heifers from Ruan Grazing, Clermont, making 464c/kg, when weighing in at 294kg to equal $1367/head.

Mr Harris said the cow market was strong and had lifted compared to last week’s results.

“Cows were very strong, partly because we had an extra processor operating in the buying gallery,” he said.

Milton Ag, Boyne Valley, reached 303c/kg for its 562kg Brahman cow pen, which returned $1704/head.

For cows and calves, Keldou Pty Ltd, Mt Alma, peaked the category when reaching $2500/unit for a Brahman cross offering.

Looking ahead to this week’s sale, Mr Harris predicted similar strong results.

“I think the yardings will continue to hover around the same size as this week’s numbers for a while,” he said.

“We are starting to see the lead of No. 1 weaners coming through, they are very good quality cattle with plenty of weigh and condition.”

