To celebrate 40 years of the opening of St Joseph the Worker Church in Moranbah, the community were invited to come along and celebrate and share memories of the life of the Parish, as they've lived and worshipped there since the church opened.

Celebrations took place on Saturday 29th June 2019 with the morning tea and memorabilia boards at 10am, a celebration of Mass at 6pm and the After Mass as a hot pot dinner in the gathering area of the Church.