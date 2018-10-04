Feel the good vibrations

GOOD VIBRATIONS: Event organisers Sharri Baker and Jessica Daniels are holding a two day event to recognise the importance of community connection during Mental Health Week.

GOOD VIBRATIONS: Event organisers Sharri Baker and Jessica Daniels are holding a two day event to recognise the importance of community connection during Mental Health Week. Aden Stokes

TWO Emerald locals are holding a free two day event to recognise the importance of community connection during Mental Health Week.

Good Vibrations organisers Sharri Baker and Jessica Daniels said the event was all about raising awareness for mental health.

Ms Baker, who has organised part one of the event, held Saturday from 8am-5pm at Emerald PCYC, said a young girl took her life at her workplace in July and that made her want to do something to help others.

"When we lost her it made me want to do something to increase and raise awareness of mental health and find out why we are losing so many to suicide,” she said.

"I have lost five people that I have been very close with or known to suicide.

"I just want to help people, there is so much pressure in today's society where everyone is trying to be this or that and I feel like we need something to help people enjoy the things they do and focus on their positive well-being.

"I've also struggled with anxiety and depression and now that I have found a good balance in my life I just want to give back a little bit.”

Working alongside Emerald PCYC, Ms Baker said people should come along and support the local community and show people they are not alone.

"By all of us grouping together and doing something like this it shows people who may feel they are on their own that they're not,” she said.

Ms Daniels, who works with StandBy and is organising part two of the event, held Wednesday, October 10, from 10am-6pm at Emerald Town Hall, said it wouldn't have been possible without the help of stakeholders Anglicare, PHN and Queensland Health.

"I think if we work together to create something we can offer the community on a big scale then maybe we can, as a community, support each other in the management of our own wellness and continue those conversations outside of mental health week,” she said.

"It is important to know who the local providers are and how to access them.

"I am hoping Good Vibrations will be a nice showcase of what's available in our town.”

She said people should come along and learn something new, connect to local providers and connect to their community members.

"I also think people should come along to learn more about themselves,” she said.

Part one of the event will include yoga, guest speakers on a range of different mental health topics, boxing, Aboriginal art, pot planting, self massage, mind calming and affirmation jars, relaxation, crystal beading and a free lunch.

Part two will include guest speakers on a variety of mental health topics, chair pilates, art activities, meditation, drumming workshop, creating your own tranquility treasure box and a free lunch.