Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WARNING: Coronavirus could make Australian casinos and clubs ‘more popular but problematic’. Picture: Liam Kidston.
WARNING: Coronavirus could make Australian casinos and clubs ‘more popular but problematic’. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Feeling lucky? CQ expert’s COVID-19 gambling warning

Melanie Whiting
18th Mar 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland gambling expert has warned coronavirus could make Australian casinos and clubs more popular but problematic.

Even if casinos introduced reduced patron numbers and player distancing due to COVID-19, the virus can apparently live on surfaces for days.

That’s according to CQUniversity gambling researcher Dr Alex Russell, who said these venues could become even more attractive for visitors.

Dr Russell said because electronic gambling machines require constant touching, casino and club cleaners would have to be very vigilant.

“People often gamble in times of crisis, especially when there are stimulus measures,” he said.

“We saw it most recently in Townsville with the floods last year, for example, when residents were given payouts.

CQUniversity gambling researcher Dr Alex Russell. Picture: Contributed
CQUniversity gambling researcher Dr Alex Russell. Picture: Contributed

“With fewer live sports to bet on and horse racing possibly being postponed, casinos could become a more popular option. Those who need a gambling fix may turn to whatever form they can get.”

Dr Russell said this was compounded by the fact that pokies and some table games enabled patrons to settle in for a session and could serve as a coping mechanism at times of stress.

“People are mostly staying at home, but with so many places closed, some will naturally flock to places that are still open,” he said.

“Gambling may also be attractive since it offers the allure of a big win.

“Given that many will lose jobs, or businesses will go under, some may see this as a solution to their problems.”

Some casinos in Las Vegas have already closed, with a petition launched to close Crown Casino for health reasons.

More Stories

Show More
casinos coronavirus cquniversity gambling pokies
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to buy toilet paper in Emerald as shortage continues

        premium_icon Where to buy toilet paper in Emerald as shortage continues

        News Emerald loo roll supplies bare, but deliveries are regular as store owners focus on helping the elderly and disadvantaged.

        Mine safety system labelled ‘totally inadequate’

        premium_icon Mine safety system labelled ‘totally inadequate’

        News ‘At the moment there seems to be two systems running'

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.