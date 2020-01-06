Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A luxury Ferrari sports car has crashed into a luxury store.
A luxury Ferrari sports car has crashed into a luxury store.
News

Ferrari crashes into luxury store - that’s expensive!

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Jan 2020 3:56 PM

An expensive shop and an expensive car make for one hell of a damage bill.

A Ferrari crashed into a luxury shopfront in Sydney's CBD this afternoon.

The accident happened at Van Cleef & Arpels, a luxury jewellery store, on the corner of Market and Castlereagh streets just after 3pm today.

It's unclear what caused the accident but the car reportedly narrowly missed a family.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A witness said it was a miracle no one was hurt. Picture: Tim Pascoe
A witness said it was a miracle no one was hurt. Picture: Tim Pascoe

A witness told The Sydney Morning Herald the car skidded into the window near the Market Street David Jones department store.

"I was sitting at my desk and heard a loud noise of wheels turning - I rushed to the window and saw the vehicle come around. It was a huge crash," Grace O'Grady said.

"It was such a loud explosion - it was really terrifying. The street was so busy, there were a few hundred people around.

"His windscreen was shattered, he was totally shaken."

She said the man hit bins which prevented further disaster, with a little boy walking along the street at the time.

"If it wasn't for those bins, the child would have been hurt. It was just shocking - it could have been a major fatality," she told the website.

accident car crash ferrari

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        premium_icon How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        News The 28-year-old business owner runs a small boutique fashion store

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        News The festive Christmas Eve event has been deemed the best one yet.

        Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        premium_icon Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        News Central Queensland police are concerned with the number of drivers testing the...

        Police crack down on road safety

        premium_icon Police crack down on road safety

        News A number of drivers have been charged with traffic offences.