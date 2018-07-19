Ferrari-driving kickboxer jailed for nan’s death

A FERRARI-driving kickboxer, who caused the death of an elderly woman in a high-speed Melbourne crash, could walk from jail in as little as six months.

Suleiman "Sam" Abdulrahim, 26, who has already spent 519 days in custody, was sentenced by the County Court of Victoria today for a minimum of two years' imprisonment after the fatal accident on June 27, 2015.

Great-grandmother-of-two Muriel Hulett, 88, died in hospital after the accident, having suffered chest injuries, a severed thumb and a fractured right arm.

Her family said that, after the crash, Ms Hulett was in hospital for eight days "in agony" with a fractured neck and could only communicate by tapping her foot. On the day of the crash, Abdulrahim was driving a silver two-door Ferrari Spider along High St at Reservoir, in Melbourne's north.

He was speeding up to 110km/h in a 60km/h zone when he lost control of the high-powered vehicle, crashing into three cars.

One of the cars was a Mazda driven by Lynette Vernall that also contained her mother Ms Hulett, who had just been out to lunch.

Both women were seriously injured and Ms Hulett was placed in a medically induced coma and later died after being taken off life support.

Abdulrahim, who has been a boxer and martial artist since aged 15 and fought professionally for a number of years, initially fought the charges and continued to offend.

While on bail, police seized methylamphetamine from a motorbike at his home, steroid vials from his bedroom, and $1900 suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

In July 2015, he was stopped for a driving offence and showed police a South Australian driver's licence.

Kickboxer Suleiman Abdulrahim leaves Magistrates Court. Picture: Mike Keating

In November 2016 he was given a speeding fine.

"The accident that resulted in you being charged with culpable driving causing death seemed to have no effect on your disregard for the law," Judge Trevor Wraight said today.

"You continued committing offences while you were on bail for this matter."

Abdulrahim was later denied bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria and then pleaded guilty to one charge of culpable driving causing death, two charges of possessing a drug of dependence, dealing with property suspected to be proceeds of crime and one charge of committing an offence while on bail.

Since the crash, the fighter's commercial sponsors have severed ties.

Abdulrahim was sentenced to three years' and three months' jail with a non-parole period of two years.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Vernall said the sentence was "manifestly inadequate".

"It diminishes my life, my mother's life, it means nothing," she told reporters.

Sam Abdulrahim in 2013.