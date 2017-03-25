Fete filled with family fun

Take your pick of delicious food at the fete.

THERE is fun for the whole family at the Emerald State School Fete tonight.

The fete will be held on the schoolgrounds, corner of Anakie and Yamala Sts, from 5.30-9.30pm.

Organiser Anne Self encouraged families to head along for a fun night.

"It's a popular event for local families to have a night full of adventure and laughs,” Ms Self said.

The kids will be entertained on a variety of rides and slides. Unlimited ride arm bands are available for the evening for $35.

In side-show alley they will also be able to test their skills at games including Angry Bird Smash, Knock Em Down and Hoop Bottle Throw.

Stay for dinner and choose from a vast selection of tasty treats at the food court and coffee shop. There will also be home produce, drinks and icy cups on offer.

The night will feature performances from several dance companies, Emerald State School choirs and local singing talent and Emerald Gymnastics.

There are also a number of ways you can win big throughout the evening.

There is a meat wheel, an Easter raffle and cane toad races.

And be sure to enter the last man standing draw for your chance to win one of two $500 cash prizes, and consolation prizes.

The Emerald State School fete will kick off the Central Highlands Sunflower Festival and Easter celebrations in town. The Sunflower Queen and Princess entrants will be in attendance helping out with events throughout the evening.