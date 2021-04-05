Fevolas celebrate monster $5m month

Former bankrupt football legend Brendan Fevola and wife Alex are toasting a successful month of high-stakes wheeling and dealing.

Just weeks after the couple's purchase of a ritzy five-bedroom house in Melbourne's south-east, the Fevola family is now celebrating the sale of their current family home.

News emerged less than four weeks ago that the family had purchased a house in the affluent suburb of Hampton in a deal reported to have been worth more than $3 million.

The successful deals continued this weekend with the couple taking to Instagram to celebrate the sale of their Brighton East house - in Melbourne's south-east - for $2.2 million.

The sale comes less than two years since the family purchased the four-bedroom house for $2.15 million in 2019.

"Here's to selling our house yesterday. Congratulations Snooks," Fevola posted on Instagram.

Alex and Brendan Fevola have a wine after selling their Brighton house in March 2021. Picture: Supplied

The couple made the decision to upgrade to a new, bigger, bayside home after their daughters - Lulu, Leni, Tobi and Mia - fell in love with their new home.

"When we walked in, Tobi said, 'This is my room'. That did it for us," Fevola said told The Herald Sun last month.

Brendan Fevola believed to have bought this house 6th March 2021. 38 Alicia Street, Hampton. Source: Hampton Real Estate

It is yet another sign of the family's remarkable recovery after Brendan and Alex went their separate ways in 2013.

It was the same year Fevola now admits his gambling problem was out of control - at one point losing $363,000 in one day.

Alex Fevola with her 4 daughters, Leni, Lulu, Mia, husband Brendan and baby Tobi. Picture Nicole Cleary

Gambling away his family's life savings, Fevola was forced to declare bankruptcy and was in a deep hole when Alex moved out.

He has also admitted he sold his 2009 Coleman Medal - as the AFL's leading goalkicker that year - while desperate for cash to feed his punting addiction.

Alex and Brendan have since reconciled. Their blossoming, rekindled relationship welcome the birth of daughter Tobi two years ago.

The Carlton great has emerged as one of the most popular radio identities in Melbourne in recent years with his larrikin antics on the popular Fox FM breakfast show Fifi, Fev and Nick.

Originally published as Fevolas celebrate monster $5m month

Brendan Fevola shared this pic on Instagram about the purchase of his new Hampton family home.