Few certainties in our lives, except to keep up good fight

Senator Pauline Hanson says Australians are confused about coronavirus restrictions, but our ability to bring infections back under control suggests otherwise.

NOT MORE than a week ago I wrote of the absurdity of a 24-hour TV news program rambling on about how the general public was confused about where the country stands on the current coronavirus restrictions.

I still dispute the idea that people need to be told that they are confused about our situation, as little as they may be enjoying our current living arrangements.

You only have to read the opinion columns to see that people have a wide range of views on how this pandemic was handled and should have been handled in Australia.

I had an interesting conversation with a local tradesman yesterday that put the whole thing into perspective. Having recently returned from North America and having faithfully observed his weeks in quarantine post-return, he told me of the diabolic situation facing the US.

As if seeing it all on television hasn't rammed it home enough, it seems that the consensus over there is that the world superpower has taken a gigantic hit from which it may take many years to recover.

When I read the Australian news and see that we have managed to get this thing under control for the time being, I still believe we are lucky. There is uncertainty, anxiety, and some people are battling to survive.

As certain as we can be for now is that our difficulties won't end soon, but I think the vast majority of people already know this as the cost of preventing more deaths and possibly worse economic damage.

If we have only got to the position we are in because most of us have done the right thing, where is the confusion?