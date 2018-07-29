Roar wary of wounded City

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi is prepared for a tough match against Melbourne City in the FFA Cup.

BRISBANE Roar are expecting a ferocious FFA Cup response from Melbourne City on Tuesday week at Dolphin Oval following the cashed-up Victorian club's embarrassing 6-0 loss to Spanish side Girona.

Having thrashed Indian club Kerala Blasters 6-0 a few days earlier, City went into Friday night's La Liga World pre-season clash in Kochi confident of a competitive performance against the Catalan club.

But City were woeful. With the aid some poor defending and ordinary goalkeeping from Eugene Galekovic, Girona led 3-0 after just 24 minutes before finishing off the job with three more goals past replacement gloveman Dean Bouzanis in the second half.

Roar coach John Aloisi said City would have a point to prove against Brisbane in the Cup next month.

"We know they'll be ready when they play us in the Cup," Aloisi said.

"We won't just be studying their 6-0 loss but also their 6-0 win from earlier in the week.

"But our focus will be more on ourselves and ensuring we're ready for them."

City coach Warren Joyce was far from happy with his side's performance.

City coach Warren Joyce said the defeat had been "tough" for his side but was pleased with his side's week on the training paddock.

The Roar will prepare for their date with City with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wellington Phoenix on Tuesday at Robina venue Cbus Super Stadium.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old former Roar youth team midfielder Kenny Dougall has joined English League One (third-tier) club Barnsley on a two-year-deal from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam.