Luke Brattan lays prone after the incident. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Melbourne City star cleared of spinal damage

by Marco Monteverde
8th Aug 2018 10:07 AM

MELBOURNE City's Luke Brattan has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital during the club's FFA Cup win over Brisbane Roar.

Play at Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium was stopped for more than half an hour on Tuesday night following a seemingly innocuous collision in the 36th minute involving Brattan and Stefan Mauk, who crossed from City to Roar in the off-season.

Brattan slipped while challenging Mauk for the ball and appeared to cop an accidental boot to the head.

Medical staff attend to Luke Brattan.
While a St John's Ambulance was at the ground, due to a lack of proper equipment it was decided to wait for a Queensland ambulance to arrive.

A Melbourne City spokesman later said Brattan had felt a pins and needles sensation in his arms but had movement in his legs and was taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a precautionary measure.

Having beaten the Roar 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 in the competition, City next meets the Newcastle Jets.

