Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo. Contributed
Breaking

Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by and Brendan Bowers
30th Nov 2019 1:51 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.

The race has only re-started after The Hulk had flipped in the choppy water conditions.

The Judge being piloted by Matt Turner and John Sand spun into fellow race contestant Maritimo causing the number 11 boat to catch fire.

Safety crews were quickly on the scene and all competitors were taken to safety.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised the  Chronicle that all competitors were not injured.

Embleton made the decision to abandon further racing for the day.

The two boats along with The Hulk are currently being towed back to the pits at Urangan Harbour.

Embelton advised that a review of the incidents will be conducted this afternoon by race control

The Chronicle will keep you updated on any further news as it comes to hand.

emergency fire superboats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani awards more than $500m in work

        premium_icon Adani awards more than $500m in work

        News Adani’s $2 billion Carmichael coal and rail project is ramping up with more than $500 million in contracts awarded.

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        News From a white Christmas gala to community carols, there will be plenty for everyone.

        More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        premium_icon More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        News Federal Government commits funding to Central Highlands roads and infrastructure.

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        News An annual appeal has launched in the Central Highlands with hopes of creating a...