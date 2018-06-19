FIFA investigating ‘homophobic chanting’ by Mexico fans

Mexico's national football team fans celebrate their team's victory over Germany outside the Kremlin. Picture: Vasily Maximov/AFP

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after supporters allegedly shouted a homophobic slur during the World Cup match against Germany.

The world football body gave no details of the nature of the insults but media reports said Mexican fans aimed shouts of "puto" (Spanish for a male prostitute) at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

FIFA has a "three-step process" for dealing with fan bigotry, but in this case took no steps during the match to address the issue.

The first step involves play ceasing so a warning can be issued over the loud speakers. If nothing happens, the match can be suspended and then ultimately abandoned.

Asked why the initiative was not instigated, a FIFA spokesman said: "A public announcement was prepared, but the chants ceased.

"After the match, and as an important step for further action, the incident was duly included in the match report, as well as the evidence produced by the anti-discrimination observers.

"Based on those reports, FIFA's disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican FA."

According to the BBC, the Mexican Football Federation was fined nine times for supporters' homophobic chanting during the qualifying campaign.

Mexico inflicted a shock 1-0 defeat on the World Cup holders in the match on Sunday.

FIFA took no action when the same chant was widely heard when Mexico played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It now takes a harder line and other Latin American teams have been fined for the same chant.