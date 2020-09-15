Fifi Box off air after Jaimi Kenny tragedy

Fifi Box took a break from her popular radio show this morning as she wrangled with the heartbreaking death of her close friend and her daughter's half-sister Jaimi Kenny.

Speaking on their hit breakfast radio show Fifi, Fev and Byron on The Fox 101.9 Melbourne, Box's fellow hosts Brendan Fevola and Byron Cooke briefly addressed her absence this morning.

"Well Fi is away today but the show must go on," Cooke said.

"We're a team, we're one and one, we're going to mould into one and just nail it," Fevola joked.

"If we're in the Titanic, I've got my arms around you, I'll carry you bro."

Box hasn't publicly spoken about Ms Kenny's death yet but the pair were known to be quite close.

Jaimi, 33, was the oldest daughter of former Olympians Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny with the couple breaking the heartbreaking news last night that she had died from "a long-term illness".

Ms Curry and Mr Kenny married in 1986 but split in 2009 after raising three kids and spending 23 years together.

Three years after their split, Box and Mr Kenny had a brief romance throughout 2012 with the radio host giving birth to a daughter named Trixie a few months later.

Box did not confirm Mr Kenny was Trixie's father until their daughter turned three years old however the blended family seemed to embrace each other with open arms.

Box has previously posted a number of adorable photos of her daughter Trixie with her half-siblings, including Jaimi.

In 2017, Box posted two adorable photo of Jaimi and Trixie, with one photo showing them lovingly touching noses.

In the second shot, the pair held hands as they wandered the Neighbours set in Melbourne.

Friends and family continue to pay tribute to Jaimi with hundreds taking to social media to mourn her loss.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Ms Curry said she could "barely breathe" after losing her daughter.

"Our hearts are completely broken," she wrote.

"Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side.

"So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone .... So painful. I can barely breathe.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child.

"We thank all the paramedics, support staff and the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to give us the extra time we were able to spend with Jaimi.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much.

Jaimi pictured age 20 with mum Lisa Curry and dad Grant Kenny.

"Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad.

"I just can't believe you're not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn't seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much."

Mr Kenny's sister and Jaimi's aunt Melinda also paid tribute to her niece.

"I am utterly devastated to tell you all that my most beloved niece JK passed away this morning," Melinda wrote.

"Words can't express what she meant to me, the one who shared my love of fashion & styling. The one who thought I was cool in my fifties. The one I laughed with & the one who started my Instagram account for me."

Originally published as Fifi Box off air after Jaimi Kenny tragedy