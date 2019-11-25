Fifita punishment could be ‘weeks away’: Greenberg

NRL boss Todd Greenberg says the code will not rush on its decision to punish David Fifita (pictured) after the Broncos tearaway’s Bali episode.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has hit back at claims the David Fifita Bali scandal is being swept under the rug but said any punishment handed out could still be weeks away.

Fifita, considered by many as the game's hottest talent, was arrested and locked up in a Bali prison earlier this month after allegedly punching a security guard on a night out.

This morning, in a tour of Sunshine Coast Stadium to announce it as the 2020 Women's Origin venue, Mr Greenberg said it was important to get the decision right.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the code could be weeks away from handing out a punishment to Broncos star David Fifita. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

When asked if the NRL was keeping quiet about a potential Brisbane Broncos payment, Mr Greenberg stanchly denied it.

"Absolutely not," he said on whether a payment had been swept under the rug.

"As I have said from the beginning, a lot of people will ask us to go faster and expect immediate decisions.

Broncos forward David Fifita in Bali police custody after being detained for allegedly assaulting a security guard outside La Favela nightclub. Picture: Supplied

"But there are no prizes for doing it quickly. If it takes an extra couple of weeks, so be it."

Mr Greenberg said there were no delay tactics involved in the handling of the scandal but was unable to lock in a decision date.

"We are in international jurisdiction, we have got to have interviews and discussions with people overseas, so it will take as long as it takes," he said.

"The decision has nothing to do with translators, it's about getting to the bottom of the information and making sure we speak to the appropriate people and when we land on a decision with all the information in front of us."