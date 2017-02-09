FIFO causes fall in business and rise in anxiety

AS BUSINESS owners in Middlemount for seven years, husband and wife Shelly and Alex Korol shared their concerns about 100% FIFO at the Sustainable Resource Communities Bill public hearing yesterday.

Mr Korol who runs Middlemount Pharmacy told the panel he has seen over the years how the business has been affected by the FIFO trend and explained to the panel that the main revenue for the business comes from permanent families.

"There is a cyclical nature to the mining environment and we all understand that we have to fit in with the business and expect that we are going to go through highs and lows,” he said.

"We certainly went through a high back in 2012/2013 where we could see everything was reflecting positively.

"I would've certainly have liked to have had more of a permanent population in town, for so many different reasons, business perspective is just one.

"We don't get a lot of business from the people that reside in camps, overall the main drive is for us for a business is definitely permanent families, particularly mums and bubs.”

The wellbeing of the community was also at the forefront of the hearing. Panel member and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga asked Mr Korol if he had noticed an increase in prescriptions for any particular medication and if he could see this was correlated with job uncertainty.

"Certainly, anxiety and depression is definitely on the rise with a lot of people being so uncertain. It's more job related than anything,” Mr Korol said.