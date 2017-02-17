FIFO: 'Their home is elsewhere'

BUSINESS owners from Middlemount shared their opinions about FIFO workers at the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill public hearing last week. In what continues to be one of the worst affected mining towns since the downturn the business owners shared an overwhelming view that it was the community they were worried about most. Owner of Middlemount Engineering and Tire Service Christine Glasson said even though her business had recently seen an increase in demand from contractors she was worried about the town.

"Their home is elsewhere. And in general, how can people get ahead, get a loan and prove their stability in order to support their families?” she said.

Sport was raised as an example of the affects of increased FIFO on the town with the business owners commenting that although sport brought the community together, the town was struggling to keep teams going.

"There isn't enough continuity of people in teams in order to keep teams flowing- that is a struggle,” Christine said.