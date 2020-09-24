FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

AN INFLUX of job opportunities across Central Queensland’s resource sector will soon become available as CEOs vow to decrease their use of FIFO workers.

The revelation was today confirmed by Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane, who said at least 43 per cent of companies were on board with the plan.

It comes after QRC this week released its latest State of the Sector report which detailed just how significant an impact the resource sector had in the region’s recent economic survival.

The report is based on feedback gathered from business leaders within a number of sectors – mining, contracting, exploration, and oil and gas extraction – between July and August.

“This is welcome news for Rockhampton and will lead to more jobs in the resources sector as the state’s economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19,” Mr Macfarlane said.

Local resource companies will benefit from the expected increased job opportunities.

He explained the industry had already employed more than 7500 people in the Rockhampton area during what was an obviously challenging period for the region.

“It has been an absolute life raft to the regional economies as the tourism industry has collapses, particularly along the coast.”

The industry, he added, already contributed $1.4 billion to Rockhampton’s economy and invested around $464 million with local businesses and community organisations.

“The landscape in Central Queensland is positive, the resources industry is investing, we are buying people right through this COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“We ensure that the workforce is not only maintained but that we keep our local community safe.”

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane

Mr McFarlane’s visit comes amid the sector’s latest campaign, highlighting just how crucial it proved to be for the state’s overall economic welfare.

He said the report further cemented just how vital resources were to its export trade – directly contributing $63 billion in the past year alone.

“This represents $12,000 of export sales for every man, woman and child in Queensland,” he said.

“This is a result more than 370,000 Queensland resource sector workers can be very proud of and is something we don’t want the government or the community to take for granted.”

The resources industry employs around 7500 people across Central Queensland.

Despites obvious benefits to both local economies and communities, Mr Macfarlane said the state’s red tape continually proved an issue for the sector.

Some projects waiting more than a decade for approval, he said.

“We’re calling for the government to introduce a more streamlined assessment process for new projects and to manage the expansion of existing projects, coupled with a streamlined, best practice regulatory framework in which to operate,” he said.

Mr McFarlane hopes the state will soon stimulate new projects, investments and markets by showing its support for the resources industry.