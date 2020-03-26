Menu
A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Mackay District.
Fifth confirmed COVID-19 case in Mackay region

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
26th Mar 2020 4:48 PM
ANOTHER patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined within the Mackay Hospital and Health Service district.

The patient, who had returned home from an overseas trip, is being treated at Proserpine Hospital.

Proserpine Hospital is treating a coronavirus patient, who is the fifth to test positive for the Mackay district.
This brings the total to five coronavirus cases in the Mackay District and comes after a second flight to Hamilton Island was added to Queensland Health's contact tracing list.

It is not known if the latest case is linked to Virgin flight VA1497 from Brisbane to Hamilton Island on Sunday, March 15.

Contact tracing is under way for some passengers on that flight - they are advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Queensland Health is yet to release any flight details linked to the third and fourth cases revealed earlier this week.

The Mackay couple had returned home from an international holiday.

It is understood they self-isolated immediately and on becoming unwell followed the recommended protocols in contacting a doctor for safe testing, which returned positive results.

They were moved to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: Tony Martin
It is also understood that a public health alert will not be issued for all flights linked to coronavirus patients if health authorities are able to conduct successful contact tracing.

The 37-year-old infected UK tourist, who was the first positive case in the Mackay region, is in hot water and being held at a detention centre before she is booted out of the country after defying quarantine orders.

Amy Bowley was picked up by Border Force officers.
The Mackay and Whitsunday community was outraged after learning she flew to Hamilton Island, where she was found relaxing on a beach, days after being tested for COVID-19 in Sydney where she was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Her travelling companion, who was removed from the island on the same day, also tested positive and was the region's second confirmed case.

