Fifth generation farmer honoured in baton relay

CARRYING THE BATON: Maxine Cragg was selected to represent Dingo in the 2018 Queen's Baton Relay.

A FIFTH generation resident of Dingo has been selected to represent the town in the 2018 Queens Baton Relay.

Maxine Cragg, who loves to spend time in the garden, has lived in Dingo all her life, with the exception of living away for boarding school and university.

She is the fifth generation of the Bauman family to live in and give back to the Dingo community.

"My great, great grandparents were one of the early pioneers of Dingo (Henry and Honora Bauman),” Mrs Cragg said.

"My great grandparents (Joe and Bertha Bauman), my grandparents (Ollie and Agnes Bauman) and my parents (Lorne and Kay Bauman) have also been heavily involved in many of the Dingo organisations over the past 150 years.”

Mrs Cragg was nominated and selected to be one of the Central Highland's baton bearer in this years' Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay.

"It is a great honour to have been selected to be a baton bearer,” Mrs Cragg said.

"I was hesitant to initially accept the nomination, but with my long family commitment to the community, I accepted - as a representative for both the Bauman and Cragg family members who have given to the community over the past 150 years. I am excited, but very nervous.”

In her nomination application, Mrs Cragg was described as a very valued and hard working community member.

Maxine Cragg with parents Kay and Lorne Bauman and husband Bill Cragg. Contributed

She has been involved with a number of organisations and clubs over the years, including the tennis club, rodeo club, race club, Goowarra Rural Fire Brigade, United Church and Queensland Country Womens Association.

"I am involved for the benefit of the community and not for myself. I enjoy working with groups of people to achieve a common goal. It is very satisfying when an event has been successful and you know that your involvement has contributed to the success,” Mrs Cragg said.

"With my long family history to the area, I am proud to be a Dingo person and try to do my best to help Dingo organisations to achieve success.”

Mrs Cragg also spends her time running and working on a property with her family and husband Bill Cragg, whose family has also been in the area for more than 90 years.

"Life is certainly very busy on the property and we could easily work 365 days a year and still have plenty to do,” Mrs Cragg said.

"Being involved in organisations gives us other areas of interest and other people to talk to and an opportunity to get a break from day to day tasks on the land.

"It's definitely a great thing that the baton is coming to the rural towns. Rural communities make up a large area of Australia. Regional towns and rural areas have good community spirit and rely on this for events and organisations to be successful as they get very little funding in comparison to the cities.”

The Queens Baton is currently in the MCG National Sports Museum in Victoria and will arrive in the Central Highland region on March 10.