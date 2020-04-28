Long-time golf club member wins Anzac Day tournament

AFTER 50 years of membership at the Emerald Golf Club, Keith McDonell feels he is at the top of his game.

He and his passion for golf were born in Alpha, and came to Emerald in 1980.

Now, despite a neck injury in 2008 and a shoulder construction, Mr McDonell still aims to fit in two golfing sessions a week.

"I used to play more," he said, "but with the age and a few injuries, that's decreased over the years.

"In October last year I had a shoulder reconstruction and I'm playing probably the best golf I've played since the 1990s."

On Saturday, Mr McDonell played in the annual Richie Broughton Cup competition, an annual tournament commemorating a return serviceman and past member of the Emerald Golf Club.

He had "a real day out", he said, and won the competition against 56 other players.

"It was my best score in a long time," he said. "My game's really come together in the past two months."

Mr McDonell considered golf a sport for everyone, saying it was rewarding "mentally and physically".

"It's a levelling sport," he said. "It's for all ages. Especially these days with the virus getting around it's good we can get out of the house and play.

"You get out there and it's you against the elements and your competitors."

He thanked the Emerald Golf Club - "one of the best clubs going around" - and the organisers.

The Richie Broughton Cup was sponsored by Dave and Trudy Morgan of DTM Mining.

Money raised went to the Emerald RSL sub-branch.

"This year was a little different," Mrs Morgan said.

"But we want to support our past serviceman in our local community."