Fight fire and give back

FIGHT FIRE: The Rural Fire Service is a great way to learn valuable skills, be part of a team and give back to the community. Marc Stapelberg

ARE YOU looking for a great way to serve the community and make life-long friends? The Rural Fire Service wants you.

The acting area director for the Barcaldine and Emerald area, Phil Williams, said RFS was always keen to recruit new volunteers, particularly younger volunteers.

"Young volunteers would be great to learn the ropes from the experienced members for the future,” he said.

"They will learn about promoting community safety and how to deal with emergency situations such as bushfires, and will carry that with them throughout their lives.

"It is also a way for them to give back to the community, which is a good thing for young people to do.”

According to Mr Williams, the average age of volunteers for the Emerald and Barcaldine region was about 55 years, which he said was not a bad thing.

"There is a lot of talent, wisdom and experience here,” he said.

"There is also some keen young people who are looking to learn these skills, be part of a team and give back to the community.

"I say to those young people, if you can put some volunteering experience on your resume, that would look really good for prospective employers.”

He said the major benefit of joining the Rural Fire Service was you got to help the community, which he described as "satisfying”.

"It is something they can be proud of, it is not all for self gain,” he said.

"It helps develop them into more rounded and community-minded people.”

He said all volunteers were provided with personal protective equipment, protection in terms of WorkCover and insurances, and full training.

If you are interested in volunteering for the RFS, phone the office on 4983 7580 and you will be put in touch with your nearest team.

For more information, visit the volunteering page on the RFS website.