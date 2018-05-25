Fight for new station

Clermont Police Officers are working in cramped conditions in old building.

FIVE Clermont police officers are doing the best they can in a cramped, decrepit facility.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last said things need to change and has begun the fight for a new police station at Clermont, stating the current facility is no longer suitable.

"The current station has reached its used-by date and is almost 80 years old so I have written to the Police Minister asking for it to be replaced as soon as possible,” Mr Last said.

"Originally, the station housed just two officers but there are now five permanent officers and an admin officer working in cramped, non-functional space.

"Our police officers have their work cut out for them, especially in smaller centres, and they deserve proper facilities to help them do such an important job.”

The station is described as a small timber building, where offenders are walked through the officer in charge's office to access an interview room.

"Officers are now utilising and accessing a lot more equipment and as a consequence there is a chronic shortage of storage space within the station,” Mr Last said.

"When it was originally constructed it achieved its purpose, but it is no longer meeting the needs of the staff at Clermont.

"A new station will

give the officers the space they need to do their job properly and better

service the Clermont community.

"There is money for

Cross River Rail in Brisbane and money for an art gallery in Rockhampton so there should be money to support our police and the community in Clermont.”

Acting Inspector Nathan Blain from Mackay Police District said they were constantly reviewing a number of stations, including Clermont, to make sure the needs of the staff are met.

"Clermont is currently being considered in what we can do to improve the layout and design of the station to make it more effective for the staff,” he said.