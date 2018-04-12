Fight for skatepark

EAGER SKATERS: The children of Blackwater are hoping to get a local skatepark.

BLACKWATER parents have brought $40,000 and an army of support to the table, hoping it will be the key to finally getting a skatepark built in the town.

In December 2015, two local mums, Lauren Pingel and Theresa Daly, created a Facebook group, Let's Support Blackwater Community Skatepark, to get support, and to keep residents updated with progression.

Now in April 2018, Mrs Pingel said "no progression has been made, we are just at a standstill”.

A recent Facebook post asking locals to send letters to the Central Highlands Regional Council, showing the community need behind the skatepark, caused an uproar of interest from parents, receiving more than 200 likes and 42 shares.

As a mum of three children, Mrs Pingel thinks a skatepark is essential in regional towns.

"There are so many benefits: It's a safe place to go,” she said.

"It gets them out of the house and off the Xbox,gets them off the streets and is somewhere to meet. There is some real talent around here.

"Bluff just held a skateboard workshop but we can't have that because we don't have the facilities.”

Joining the fight for the facility, The Panda Bear Committee will donate $40,000 to go towards the project.

"It's just amazing. To get that sort of money donated in one go, it's unreal,” Mrs Pingel said.

"You tell me one town in Australia that has to put this kind of money towards a skatepark.

"We are coming to the table with people behind us and $40,000.”

Central Highlands Regional Council general manager communities Daniel Fletcher said the council endeavoured to provide communities with recreational facilities to suit their needs and encourages them to raise awareness for projects in the region.

"Skate parks are a popular asset to the youth in the Central Highlands and we've recently purchased a state-of-the-art mobile skate park to provide not only the larger but also the smaller communities of Duaringa and Dingo with the opportunity to have a skate park,” Mr Fletcher said.

"Council spent consid- erable time to research and source the award-winning and innovative design to offer a modern and well-maintained facility.

"This mobile set-up benefits the entire region as it is relocated periodically.”

Mrs Pingel believes a temporary solution would be great for the holidays "but we need something more permanent”.

"We all have kids, families and jobs. We can only do so much,” she said.

"I just hope that it doesn't just get pushed to the background.

"Something just needs to happen.”