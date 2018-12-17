Fight over 50 cent Christmas ornament goes viral

A WOMAN who got the ultimate revenge on a "rude and belligerent" customer has gone viral after sharing her story on Facebook.

Sarah Belanger Demaneuf, from North Alabama in the US, was working in an unnamed retail chain 17 years ago when she encountered the customer, who was "dressed to the nines" and drove a "high-end Lexus".

But despite being clearly "well off", the woman demanded the price of Christmas star ornaments to be reduced down to just 25 cents - despite the fact they had already been reduced by 75 per cent, and cost just 50 cents.

The customer argued her friend, who happened to work in a different branch of the chain, told her the ornaments would be on sale for 90 per cent off the following day, so she told Ms Belanger Demaneuf she would return then.

Ms Belanger Demaneuf told the "terrible woman" there was no guarantee the ornaments would still be in stock the next day, which sparked a nasty back-and-forth between the two.

" … she started arguing with me, becoming increasingly rude and belligerent," Ms Belanger Demaneuf posted.

"After not bullying me into caving she said 'Fine! My friend works at the other store in Huntsville and she told me that all the ornaments will be 90 per cent off tomorrow, so I'll just come back in the morning'.

US retail worker Sarah Belanger Demaneuf's revenge on a "terrible" customer has been praised by thousands on social media. Picture: Facebook

"I can't guarantee they'll still be here," I said. And the jerk said, 'There are 12 in the store. No one is going to buy all 12. I'll get what I want, prepare to feel stupid tomorrow'."

That was the moment the frustrated retail worker decided to take matters into her own hands.

"So in an anti-Grinch moment my heart shrank three sizes and I bought all 12 star ornaments," she wrote.

"I then called the other Huntsville store and bought ALL their ornaments. And just to be extra spiteful I bought all the star ornaments in Decatur and Florence. It was the most vengeful $30 I ever spent.

"The next morning she was at the store as soon as we had opened. I had the pleasure of telling her that ALL of the star ornaments in North Alabama had been sold to one customer. The look on her face was worth every penny spent."

Ms Belanger Demaneuf explained she had given away the ornaments as gifts to friends and family but had kept one for herself, which she proudly hangs on her tree each Christmas.

"17 years later, I still smile when I hang it on my tree," she said.

The post has since gone viral, attracting thousands of shares, likes and comments from social media users praising Ms Belanger Demaneuf's revenge.

"This is the level of petty I aspire to be!" one Facebook user posted, while another wrote: "Every job I've ever had in retail I quit during the holidays, because of the customers. Every one".

"I think everyone who works with the public can relate to this story. I know I can," another user shared, while another added: "It's always good to get revenge on people who truly deserve it."

