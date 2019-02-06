Fighting for CQ animals

ARE you looking for a new furry family member?

Why not adopt a pet from CQ Pet Rescue!

Tomorrow is National Pet Adoption Day and now is your chance to make a real difference to an animal's life.

CQ Pet Rescue manager Susan Consedine said in the spirit of National Pet Adoption Day, they were holding a special discount week for the 10 animals who had been in care the longest.

The adoption fee for these 10 animals has been reduced from $350 to $100 for dogs and from $150 to $50 for cats.

Once they have been adopted, Ms Consedine said these animals would join the 185 animals CQ Pet Rescue successfully rehomed last year.

"Many of our animals have been neglected, unloved or strays,” she said.

"They often have their first experience of love and care when they go into a foster home for the first time.

"To see them go from frightened, wary and hungry to joyous and happy animals who finally go to homes where they are wanted and will be loved is an incredibly rewarding feeling.

"It is the reason why so many people volunteer their time and effort to this organisation and great cause.”

Ms Consedine said she was always aiming for the animals to find their forever homes within 12 months of coming to the organisation.

"We have sent over 100 animals down to Brisbane to rescues there as part of our Operation Desperate Measures,” she said.

"If we are unable to take an animal that is otherwise rehome-able, because we do not have room or resources to foster them, we send them to a rescue waiting to take them in Brisbane.”

Ms Consedine said CQ Pet Rescue was also holding a charity golf day tomorrow as a fundraiser for the shelter.

"Some of our pets up for adoption might be making a special appearance to show everyone what we're raising money for,” she said.

Ms Consedine said anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet through CQPet Rescue could fill out the application form available on its website www.cqpetrescue.com.au or message the group on Facebook.

"Fostering an animal does not cost anything as CQPR covers all vet bills, food and extras,” she said.