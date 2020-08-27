Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Morrison and Tim Jerome
Scott Morrison and Tim Jerome
News

LETTER: We were in this mess way before the pandemic

Staff Writer
27th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to Editor

WILL Queensland voters buy the lie?

CLICK HERE: 21 jobs going in Gympie today

Australia's household debt is now at $2.47 trillion. Our household debt to income level is now at 200%.

What does that mean in common sense Aussie?

COURT: Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

Australia's household debt is twice as much as our yearly earnings.

This figure includes wages, welfare and other forms of income.

letterspromo

Our debt to GPD is worse than most modern counties. Our debt to GPD is even double most other counties.

So, if you were wondering why things seem tough at the moment and you're wondering how you are going to pay your next bill, it is because our wages have not grown in line with the cost of living.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 26, 2020. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to modular data centre Datapod in Fyshwick, Canberra. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 26, 2020. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to modular data centre Datapod in Fyshwick, Canberra. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage

Who is the blame for that? Both the LNP and Labor.

They have sold you the lie that things have been fine for many years.

They have sold you the lie that they have been managing our economy great. But the facts or figures don't lie.

Come or vote for me says the spider to the fly.

Everything will be better when we find a cure for COVID-19 says the smiling PM.

"Don't blame me for the mess we are in financially, blame the pandemic," says the smiling Morrison.

Sorry Mr Morrison figures don't lie, we were in this mess way before the pandemic. This pandemic has only highlighted that we need a total overhaul in our political leadership and direction. We need leadership other then LNP and ALP, who will look after the average Aussie instead of their rich mates.

Tim Jerome, Traveston

Independent candidate for the state seat of Gympie

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a couple with 90+ grandchildren spent seniors week

        Premium Content How a couple with 90+ grandchildren spent seniors week

        Community Seniors across the region received a special delivery to their doors to celebrate.

        AUCTION: Unused water allocations up for grabs across CQ

        Premium Content AUCTION: Unused water allocations up for grabs across CQ

        News Landholders can purchase extra water through an auction to assist those facing...

        Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        Premium Content Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        News “Our farmers have always looked after the land and through these grants,” Ken...

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Environment Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned...