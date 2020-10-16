Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Surfers at Flat Rock Beach Ballina Photograph : Jason O'Brien
Surfers at Flat Rock Beach Ballina Photograph : Jason O'Brien
News

Filming to close carpark at popular beach

Cathy Adams
16th Oct 2020 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EAST Ballina carpark will be closed for filming on Monday afternoon.

Ballina Shire Council said vehicle and pedestrian access at Flat Rock beach carpark will be restricted for filming purposes on Monday October 19, from 12pm - 4pm.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and as required by the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

The council encourages members of the community to avoid the film location to enable access for residents and the film crew.myroadinfo.com.au

Traffic detours will be in place. For updates on road closures visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

More Stories

east ballina film crew flat rock northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Premium Content Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Politics Every donation for Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin candidates listed >>>

        Sweet little fur ball on the search for fur-ever home

        Sweet little fur ball on the search for fur-ever home

        News Playful little kitten will steal your heart in an instant.

        Lanes open, man freed after truck rollover on CQ Hwy

        Premium Content Lanes open, man freed after truck rollover on CQ Hwy

        News Driver was trapped in the vehicle for about two hours with suspected crushed legs.

        How CQ teacher is changing the lives of students and staff

        Premium Content How CQ teacher is changing the lives of students and staff

        Education She has encouraged new teachers to move to regional Queensland and helped increase...