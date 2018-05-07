Filmmaker screened in France

GABBY Hanrahan had no words when she found out her short-animated film BAD DOG would be screening during the renowned Cannes Film Festival in France.

"My film BAD DOG was accepted as a part of a collection of films that Griffith University send over every year to be screened during Cannes Film Festival,” she said.

"Last year all I could think about was my film and when I received the Griffith Film Award for Outstanding Script and Concept, I thought it was over.

"When I got the news about Cannes, I was blown back a few paces to say the least. It's very validating to have this thing that you and your friends worked tirelessly on for months, be validated and told that it was worth the $20 per day coffee budget.”

BAD DOG is described as "a film about a hitman that meets a target he doesn't want to kill, putting his life on the line, oh, and they're dogs”.

"I think BAD DOG was chosen because it was an ambitious story to tell within the 3-5-minute time frame we were given,” she said.

"I mostly expected BAD DOG to be screened in Australian Film Festivals, it is a finalist in the West End Film Festival in Brisbane.

"This experience will open a lot of opportunities for me to meet people that have been in the industry for a lot longer than I have and throw my name out there as an up-and-coming filmmaker.

"Hopefully it can also lead into jobs within the industry back here in Australia. It also opens the opportunity to be drunk in Europe.”

Gabby spent the first 11 years of her life in Bluff before moving to Rockhampton in 2006. In 2014, she made the big move to Brisbane to study animation.

"I am a classic case of a country girl moving to the city and never wanting to go back, except for maybe seeing my horse and dogs,” she said.

"Growing up I was more interested in watching TV and movies than with what was happening around me.

"I got into animation 'accidentally', meaning it was the last pick on my QTAC, but I took it anyway and it was the best decision of my life.”

Gabby is currently interning at Brisbane film studio Flickchicks Films.

"I am also developing my next projects that include a comic, a short film and hopefully a pilot in the future,” she said.

"This is a hard industry to get into if you don't know where to start. Even now, I am unsure at times with what direction I am going in, but it's something that takes persistence and patience.

"Filmmaking is essentially a series of breakthroughs that only stop when you give up, and this opportunity is one of many breaks.”

BAD DOG will be screening in the Short Film Corner, which showcases short films from all genres.