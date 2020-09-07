Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

Final-bound coaches join School Footy Show

by Nic Darveniza
7th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's Grand Final week in the Langer and Aaron Payne Cups and the School Footy Show returns to bring viewers all the very best of the build-up.

Catch all the highlights from the four semi-final clashes and interviews with final-bound coaches Todd Wilson and Glen Campbell from Kirwan State High and Keebra Park State High.

RELIVE THE SEMI-FINALS

Keebra Park v Wavell SHS

PBC v Ipswich SHS

Ignatius Park v TCC

Kirwan SHS v St Pat's

The 'Ask Darvo' segment has miraculously survived into a second week as Gold Coast Bulletin reporter and co-host Nic Darveniza casts his eye over the Big Dances to predict who will meet in the State Final on September 16.

Don't miss a minute of the build-up to Grand Final week as Gold Coast rivals Keebra Park and Palm Beach Currumbin, and Townsville's Kirwan SHS and Ignatius Park College, play off to bring home the coveted Langer and Aaron Payne trophies.

Junior Taungataua of Wavell in action during Wavell State High v Keebra Park State High in the senior grade Langer Cup Semi Finals at Langlands Park, Brisbane 2nd of September 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)
Junior Taungataua of Wavell in action during Wavell State High v Keebra Park State High in the senior grade Langer Cup Semi Finals at Langlands Park, Brisbane 2nd of September 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)

Originally published as Final-bound coaches join School Footy Show

More Stories

Show More
aaron payne cup allan langer cup editors picks school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health At a Brisbane hospital, a woman arrived for a routine CT scan. Thirty seconds later, she was dead – and hospital staff are to blame.

        Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Premium Content Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Crime The man was described as predatory when he sexually assaulted a young woman

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and...

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb