FUNERAL: Family and friends will farewell Donald Rabbitt today.
News

Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE funeral for a Goondiwindi tyre fitter who was killed in a tragic workplace incident at a Blackwater mine will be held today.

Donald Rabbitt, 33, was fatally injured while changing a tyre and rim at Curragh mine on January 12.

Mr Rabbitt was the beloved partner of Emma-Lee, much loved son of Robin and Megan and loved brother of Brendan, Jarra, Rebecca and Ralph.

He has been described as a treasured uncle, nephew and cousin, loved by his extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of "Donnie's" life, to be held at the Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre, 26 Russell Street, Goondiwindi at 2pm on Friday, January 24.

The service will be followed by interment at the Goondiwindi Cemetery.

