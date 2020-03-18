Final farewell to long-serving Isaac councillor
IT was the end of an era as long-serving councillor Geoff Bethel stepped away from his chair in council chambers.
During his 18-year tenure Mr Bethel served as deputy mayor and division eight councillor representing the coastal communities from Ilbilbie to St Lawrence and west to Coppabella.
From his Isaac Regional Council seat, he has overseen hundreds of meetings, thousands of agenda items, and the amalgamation of three councils.
But in February, Mr Bethel announced he would not recontest his division eight seat in the 2020 elections.
At his final council meeting, Mr Bethel said he felt nothing but relief.
“It feels good,” he said.
“I think I’m at the peak of my career and life.”
The elected official thanked the residents of his division, “for all the support they’ve given me over the years”.
“I’d like to think we’ve improved their life and improved their roads,” he said.
With three candidates contesting his seat, Mr Bethel said he was confident he was leaving his communities in good hands.
“I think it’s time for someone else to step in,” he said.
“(And) they’re all good quality candidates”
“No doubt after the March 28 elections it will be business as usual because you will have a very strong council working for you”.
More than 30 councillors and staff gathered on the lawns outside the Moranbah council building to farewell Mr Bethel.