Final round of regional arts funding available

ARTISTS, community groups and workshop creatives are encouraged to apply for assistance in the next round of the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) before it closes April 3, 2020.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said creativity connects and energises our regional communities, improving our health and wellbeing.

“In partnership with the Queensland Government, seven diverse projects were granted funding under Rounds One and Two of the RADF program.

“This included a two-day silversmithing workshop in Clermont, a watercolour workshop in Dysart and a three-day drumming workshop in Moranbah.

“We funded textile workshops, an audio course to upskill locals on using audio equipment for events and performances, sculpting workshops and even professional development masterclasses in furniture painting.

“If you’re an individual, cultural group or organisation who has a creative idea to bring to your community, I encourage you to apply.”

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was proud to continue its RADF partnership with local governments with an investment of $2.08 million, through Arts Queensland, for the 2019-20 fund.

“This investment will support the delivery of hundreds of arts experiences and professional development opportunities across the state,” Ms Enoch said.

“Projects funded through RADF provide pathways for learning, contribute to the creation of jobs, foster creativity and boost cultural tourism.”

The funding is the last round to be released for the 2019-2020 year, and is available for events, activities and programs happening between July 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

For more information contact Council’s Arts and Cultural Programs Officer on 1300 472 227 for advice on submitting your application.

Application forms can be found here.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.