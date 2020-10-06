Final tickets left for PBR double-header in Mackay

The PBR Mackay Invitational is becoming the hottest ticket in town. Picture Elise Derwin

STRAP yourself in for a wild night with some of the best bullriders in Australia as the PBR Monster Energy Tour takes over BB Print stadium this weekend.

The Professional Bull Riders double header invitational will pit some of the sport’s best against the meanest beasts in Mackay on Saturday night.

Clermont’s Brady Fielder last year delivered a dominant two-for-two ride to claim event victory with an 84.5 point ride on Top Deck in the opening round.

He climbed the rankings with an 89-point ride on POA Fully Locked and Loaded, cementing his win in his sixth consecutive tour to Mackay in 2019.

Fielder finished the year as the nation’s third-highest ranked rider, and this year he headed to the US in the massive PBR Unleash The Beast competition, featuring the top 35 bullriders in the world.

Fielder is currently ranked 69th in the wider PBR network of competitions and rankings.

Bull rider Brady Fielder in action.

Other past PBR Mackay Invitational event winners include Mackay’s Ryan Storey, Fraser Babbington of New Zealand, Guy Ford from Capella, Cody Heffernan from NSW, Ben Seeds from Dingo and Aaron Sutton from Laurieton, NSW.

This weekend’s Mackay double-header will mark the 10th and 11th events, respectively, of the 2020 PBR Australia season.

After holding the first event of the season in Tamworth where American rider Brady Sims rode supreme, the tour most recently visited Ballarat prior to the shutdown in March.

Seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier Richardson continued his dominant season and won the event as the only rider to go a perfect two-for-two, capping his flawless effort with an event-high 89.5-point effort aboard The D.O.C.

2018 PBR Mackay Invitational at Queens Park. Aaron Kleier is the rider. Picture Stuart Quinn

The bull riding action begins at 1pm and 6pm on at BB Print Stadium.

For both events, all riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1.

The Top 8 will then advance to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

In addition to competing for points towards the Australian national standings, riders will also vie for crucial points towards the World Finals.

Limited tickets remain for the 1pm event, however the 6pm session is sold out.

See themecc.com.au for details.

Held amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 PBR Mackay Invitational will abide by a series of health standards and protocols guided by State Government industry framework for safe events.

It means just 55 per cent of the grandstand capacity will be sold to separate fans and help with social distancing, and measures in place for riders, staff and contractors.