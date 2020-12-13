Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

FINALLY: There’s good news for Fraser Island

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QFES has announced good news for Fraser Island.

In a Facebook post, QFES said "with the help of welcome rainfall and massive response from our crews … the fire is now contained."

"QFES today is handing back control of the fire to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, but our crews will remain on the ground patrolling to ensure the community remains safe."

They thanked the local community, QPWS and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation for their help in battling the blaze.

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced a second lot of rainfall this week, helping combat the fire on the island.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island fraser island fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Not since 1929 has Australia suffered a year such as this with eight deaths due to shark attacks. But why are fatal attacks on the rise?

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales

        Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        Premium Content Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        News The Education Department and the Education Minister refused to answer questions...

        Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        Premium Content Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        News Emergency services rushed to the site after reports involving farm machinery.