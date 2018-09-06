Finally, a wine advent calendar you can get in Australia

WINE advent calendars have long been the talk of the town when the carols start playing and fairy lights are hung.

But until now they have been elusive to Australians with supermarket chains like Aldi only selling the calendars in their UK franchises.

But thanks to Australian wine company De Bortoli which has been producing Australian wine - and a mean Shiraz - for 90 years, we're set to suffer no longer.

De Bortoli has announced that they'll be creating a wine advent calendar, with 24 piccolos of wine to enjoy in the lead-up, and throughout, the festive season.



Each day in December you can pop the cork on another surprise bottle from the popular De Bortoli Windy Peak, Emeri and Down the Lane ranges as well as a new rosé variety.

Grab a box for yourself at the De Bortoli online shop or at one of the company's cellar doors in the Yarra Valley, Hunter Valley and Riverina.

You can also register now on the De Bortoli website for the chance to pre-order a calendar next week before it goes on sale to the public in late September.

A calendar of your own will cost you $129, but if you want one don't wait. It's a limited edition run and if they sell out you'll be stuck making your own version again this Christmas.