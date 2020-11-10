Menu
The Destiny Downs Round 5 and series final was held at Emerald on November 6-8, 2020. PHOTOS: TERRY HILL PHOTOGRAPHY
Rodeo

FINALS: 150+ action photos from Emerald rodeo series

Kristen Booth
10th Nov 2020 7:00 PM
COMPETITORS of all ages made their way to Emerald’s Destiny Downs for the series finals at the weekend.

While most of the entrants were locals, people travelled from across the region to get in on the action, the last of the five week series.

The Destiny Downs series final was held from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8.

Events included team roping, barrel racing, breakaway, steer wrestling and rope and tie.

Two lucky winners each took home a Navaho horse trailer, while others went home with a range of prizes including eskies, hats, bags and more.

