TIGHT CONTEST: Caleb Cheal, Emerald and Emerson Ohl, Capella contest a lineout at the Rams' last home game of the regular season.

TIGHT CONTEST: Caleb Cheal, Emerald and Emerson Ohl, Capella contest a lineout at the Rams' last home game of the regular season. Aaron Goodwin

The Emerald Rams managed to get the better of Capella in front of the Emerald faithful last Saturday.