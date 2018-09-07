Finals for local team

Rugby League: What a game. The Emerald Tigers ladies and Cowgirls travelled to Blackwater to decide a winner to play against the Blackwater Crushers in the finals and it took all game to find the winner.

Cowgirls started attacking the Tigers up front with runs by Fay Neville and Caitlin Saunders. Elle Stitt on the right side of the ruck teed up with Rebecca Stokes and Shae Borg. She made plenty of ground with her hard running paving the way for secondary football.

Tiger defence from Ngaire Linde and Morgan Murphy kept the Cowgirls out. Bonnie Walsh was more involved this game and kept the team running with Morgan Murphy having a big game taking the rucks.

But the game changed with Tigers scoring after seven minutes with Bonnie Walsh kicking through and then kicking again and she touched the ball down just before the dead ball line to have the score 6-0.

Kelsie Parter was running and chiming in from fullback and she broke the line and ran 20 metres to score Tigers second try.

Miesha Huet and Cooper Hill were making good rucks for the Tigers. Kailah Rogers was running the ball and passing to runners in Meagan Latham and Tarie Te Rangimarie.

Deborah Barchard was the thorn in the side of the Tigers and she was unstoppable when she ran the ball and on one run she broke through the defensive line in the 14th minute and she was in for Cowgirls first try. Tigers lead 10-6.

The Cowgirls were hitting their straps and Kailah Rogers offloads to Barchard and she goes over for her second try. Elle Stitt was making good ground and after a 50 metre run in the 31st minute. Dummy half Sharnah Komene then dove over to score. It was converted by Kailah Rogers and Cowgirls were leading 18-10.

Tigers Jasmine Walters playing hookers was trying in defence and involved totally in the game plan. In the dying minutes of the first half Cowgirls spread the ball along the back line and Miccala Forbes was in the corner for a try on the bell. Cowgirls went in at half time leading 22-10. Could the Tigers come back?

The attack of the Cowgirls was containing the Tigers. Deborah Barchard was in fine form and she received the ball five metres out and she barged over for her third try. 28-10 was the score line.

The Cowgirls thought it was all over and Tigers had other plans and they started with Miesha Huet scoring a barging try after receiving the ball from a tap in the 13th Minute. Tigers were back.

Three minutes later the ball went through four sets of hands out the back line to Mackenzie Bean who scored in the corner.

Tigers were rallying, and next Morgan Murphy passed to Casey Watkins and onto Mackenzie Bean and she was over again. The Tigers were hurting by not converting their tries.

Next, Bonnie Walsh offloaded to Cloe Ramsay and she made a good step in and she was in for a try. The score was 28-26 to the Cowgirls.

Tigers Jenny Whitaker was having a good game moving the ball along the back line. In the 28th minute, dummy half Jasmine Walter goes over for a try. It was converted by Maria Rawiri and Tigers lead 32-28.

The game looked in Tigers favour, but Deborah Barchard made a great run up field and once tackled dummy half Rebecca Stokes grabbed the ball and she ran across for a try for the Cowgirls to win.

What a great game. Jasmine Walter and Deborah Barchard were the players of the match. The Cowgirls are now in the Grand Final and will play the Blackwater Crushers this Saturday in Bluff. Best of luck to both Teams.

Men's Game:

THE Blackwater Crushers hosted the Springsure Mountain Men in a great physical game and both teams wanted to win.

Springsure's Brad Mestrez and Mitchell Oakes were taking the ball to the Crushers with Lok Howard and Johdin Howard doing great work for the Mountain Men.

Crushers Dan Tanner and Kevin Bartley took the ball forward giving Crushers room. Danyon Reed worked all game in defence and setting his team up. Sterling Broadhurst was involved in the play from the start taking many hitups to help the team. Adam Stewart once on the paddock gave his team yardage.

Springsure hooker Aaron Ansell was playing a good defensive game and backed his team player up. Brady Mayne had a good game off the bench. Jarod Owens and Ray Ebsworth kept using their ball skills and running and kicking to get the team going.

After 22 minutes the scoring started, and Springsure Jarod Owens passed inside to Charlie Mayne for him to score a try.

Crushers then from a penalty tap passed to Kev Bartley who passed to Dan Tanner and Crushers were in for their first try on the 25th minute. The Tanner brothers in Josh offloading to Dan and he was in for his second try. The Crushers were on a roll.

Crushers were attacking down the sidelines and Dwayne Parsons drew and passed to Andrew McGregor and he hugged the sideline for 30 metres and then he ran infield to help his kicker by scoring closer to the posts. It wasn't converted and Crushers lead 16-4.

The Mountain Men were keen as and right on the bell Hooker Aaron Ansell passed to prop Brad Mestrez who pushed his way over and was in. It was converted by Jarod Owens for the half time score to be 16-10 to the Crushers. Who would continue and win this game?

Springsure half Creeden Weir has been improving with every game and Crushers Kevin Bartley was having a good game in defence and attack.

The second half started with enthusiasm and after four minutes Springsure Jarod Owens drew and passed to Ray Ebsworth who found a hole and he ran 20 metres to score.

Crushers next ran the ball out the backline and Danyon Reed passed to Shae Cox to score after 16 minutes to counter act the Mountain Men try.

Springsure Ryan Palmer ran the ball up with Casey Faine. Michael Morrisey was having a good game in attack taking the ball up. Charlie Mayne was hitting the ball up and he had hurting defence. Ray Ebsworth then found another hole in the defence and he was through for another try and the conversion was successful, and they lead 22-20.

That was in the 23rd minute, could they go on?

Crushers Shae Cox grubber kicked through and hooker Dean Blackman regathered and was in for a try and the conversion by Shae Cox was successful. Crushers lead 26-22.

Ray Ebsworth and Jarod Owens were spreading the ball around to Sebastian Steigler and Charlie Mayne, but no tries were coming.

Crushers Man of the Match Danyon Reed passed to Michell Hansen and he was in for a try in the 34th minute. Crushers could see a win was their way but again five eight Reed was one off the ruck and ran the ball to score and Shae Cox converted for the final score to be 36-22.

Jarod Owens played his last game for the Springsure Mountain Men and has been a good player for them over the years and will be missed next year but thanks to his general play that thrilled the crowd each week. Thanks Jarod.

The Mountain Men played well but the Blackwater Crushers won 36-22 and go on to play Bluff Rabbitohs at home for the Premiers Trophy. Best of luck to both teams in the Grand Final.

- Storky