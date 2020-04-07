Financial aid available for producers and businesses

RURAL AID: Emerald based rural financial counsellor Tricia Laffer works with primary producers to alleviate financial stress.

RURAL financial counselling services have been expanded to help business owners crippled by coronavirus.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland has been granted additional funds by the Queensland Government to provide financial counselling services to small and medium businesses affected by the pandemic.

Emerald counsellor Tricia Laffer said primary producers and small businesses in the region will all be affected by the pandemic to some degree.

“I strongly urge any primary producer to contact the RFCSSQ if they need to discuss support measures that may be available to them to support them through this time,” she said.

“Primary producers can also call the RFCSSQ to discuss other non-COVID19 related support measures that are available such as ongoing drought and other financial hardship assistance.”

RFCSSQ CEO Jenny Whip said many small businesses are being forced to shut down or are struggling to stay viable.

“Australians are embracing self-isolation to protect themselves and their family, but small businesses are feeling the strain,” she said.

“We provide free, independent, confidential, financial support to businesses who are experiencing financial hardship and the number of businesses seeking support has been alarming.”

Mrs Whip urged small businesses to get in touch with any enquiries.

“People need to be informed on the options available to them and the team can look at the assistance as well as those important business basics which often gets forgotten.

“We are offering telephone and online video consultations in light of COVID-19.”

The Rural Financial Service can be reached at 1300 732 777 and Ms Laffer on 0447 789 109.