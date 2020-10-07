‘Find out how much money you can get me or you’re f-----’

Samuel Antonis faced the Gympie Magistrates Court last month and pleaded guilty to public nuisance offences and breaching bail conditions.

Samuel Antonis faced the Gympie Magistrates Court last month and pleaded guilty to public nuisance offences and breaching bail conditions.

A FORMER Rainbow Beach cafe owner who showed up at an off-duty police officer's house to "rant and rave" about his business partners who he later threatened to kill, has been placed on probation.

Samuel Antonis, 44, pleaded guilty to three public nuisance offences and two charges of breaching bail, after making several aggressive threats to Rainbow Beach's Ladas family earlier this year.

Antonis and his wife previously co-owned Cafe Jilarty with the family, but when he needed to "urgently" sell their half of the business and an unknown debt changed the sale price, Antonis demanded more money from the Ladas family, or threatened to "come after them."

On April 16, around the time the business partnership was ending, Antonis showed up at the home of an off-duty police officer and "ranted and raved" aggressively about several topics including his business dealings with the Ladas family, his personal life and drug use.

The court heard the officer told Antonis how inappropriate it was for him to be there, but Antonis ignored him and kept yelling and swearing as neighbours watched on and the officer's wife called the police station.

One witness who recognised Antonis called his wife who was eventually was able to convince him to leave, and he was arrested at home later that day.

Early the following morning Antonis called Paul Ladas, breaching a bail condition which said he was not to contact him, and asked him to come over and talk about the business separation.

While Mr Ladas was still in the driveway Antonis became angry and demanded $20,000 from him or said he would "come after his family."

The court heard Antonis picked up a metal stake and hurled it at his own house, before Mr Ladas drove away and reported him to the police, who arrested him again.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said while he was being driven to the station, Antonis talked about using large quantities of marijuana and cocaine, and then ranted for an hour about "conspiracies" involving the Ladas family.

After being released, Antonis breached his bail again on April 20, by calling Mr Ladas another three times, threatening to "bring [Ladas's] whole family down right now."

In the voicemails recorded by Mr Ladas, Antonis said his "Muslim brotherhood are behind me, find out how much money you can get me quickly or you're f----d", called Mr Ladas a "f-----g hero c---" and his wife a "f-----g slut."

The same day Antonis was seen shouting "you're going to pay, you little f-----g c---" at somebody before almost hitting a pedestrian with his car, and then later went to a staff member's house, where he thought Kostas Ladas was.

Antonis yelled that he was going to kill the man and Mr Ladas, and said he would "get their families."

The court heard a "steady stream" of witnesses attended the police beat to report him, and Antonis later handed himself in to police in Indooroopilly.

He was given a new bail condition to not enter Rainbow Beach, and but the next day he returned, and police were called to investigate reports of him having a "mental episode."

The court heard Antonis's wife lied about him being in their Rainbow Beach home at first, but police heard him inside saying he was back to "cause more fear" to the Ladas family, and was considering walking out with a samurai sword.

Antonis was released to the custody of mental health professionals, and he spent several days in hospital for treatment, the court heard.

Antonis's lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had been suffering from "unravelling" mental health and had been using drugs at the time of the "short-lived but intense" offences.

He said Antonis, a father or four, had since moved to Brisbane and was continuing to seek treatment, and had written apologies to his victims.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said while there was no excuse for his behaviour, it seemed he was in the midst of "acute mental health problems" and sentenced Antonis to 12 months probation.