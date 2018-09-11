Menu
RECYCLE: Find your treasure at the Emerald Tip Shop spring clean sale.
RECYCLE: Find your treasure at the Emerald Tip Shop spring clean sale. Tony Martin
Find your treasure in the trash

Kristen Booth
by
11th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

FIND your treasure this weekend at the Emerald Tip Shop. In a bid to encourage the recycling and reusing of pre-loved goods, a Spring Clean event will be held, offering 'all you can carry' for $20.

Shoppers must be able to physically carry their bundle out the gate to be eligible for the deal.

Emerald Tip Shop owner operator Kim Tompson said through the event, she would love to start a community conversation around "reducing waste, reusing resources and recycling all we can for a greener future”.

"These days have been quite popular in the past so I'm going to have an information-type stand with ideas on how, as a wider community, we can reduce, reuse and recycle, why we need to and how we can reduce costs associated with regional waste,” she said.

Ms Tompson will also provide a whiteboard and markers for members of the public to add their own suggestions on ways to reduce waste and recycle.

Held at the Emerald Tip Shop on Saturday, September 15, a sausage sizzle will also be held, with proceeds going to the Miners Common Museum, Arts and Cultural Centre at Rubyvale.

For more information on the Spring Clean, contact Ms Tompson on 0407760001

central highlands emerald community emerald tip shop environment protection recycling reducing waste spring clean sale
