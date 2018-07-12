Finding your fur-family

CQPR Foster Carer Jacqui Buchanan and her then foster dog Leighton - now Spot or Spoticus Maximus.

CQPR Foster Carer Jacqui Buchanan and her then foster dog Leighton - now Spot or Spoticus Maximus. MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

GET ready Central Highland animal lovers, it's time check out your new potential pet.

A number of furry friends are hoping to become a part of local families at the upcoming CQ Pet Rescue adoption day.

CQ Pet Rescue president Tyneisha Winn said it was always a good idea for people to come along so they could meet the animals face to face.

"Our profiles that we advertise are awesome for information, but it's when you meet the animal, that you know whether it will be the right fit or not,” she said.

"It's also good as we have so many animals there that you can meet more than one - meet the pets available for adoption, who are all waiting for a loving and caring home to call their own.”

Animals up for adoption will be cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

Residents are welcome to bring their pets along too as the hydrobath will also be ready to pamper the pets, as well as a sausage sizzle available.

Ms Winn said she loved seeing the animals go home to loving families and the support they received from the community.

"There are so many things I like about the adoption days,” she said. "However my favourite part is watching the animals find their forever homes, and a new family find their new family member.

"We rely heavily on the support of the community.

"Without the community, we wouldn't be able to do or continue doing what we do.

"Even if they don't want to adopt an animal, its always good for the community to meet the CQPR team, committee members and foster carers so they can fully understand what we do, and why we do it.”

Head down to the Maraboon Pet Resort and find your new fur-friend.

Adopt a pet

When: Sunday, July 22 from 9am-1pm

Where: Maraboon Pet Resort - 2 Keeping Place, Emerald.

Cost: Cats/kittens are $150 and dogs/puppies are $350