Fine day for maiden winners at Brett’s final meeting as GM

Ipswich race winner Sequesay, ridden by Kyle Wilson-Taylor and trained by Tony and Maddy Sears. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

DEBUT performers were the standout at today's midweek Ipswich race meeting.

Both Sequesay and Pianist claimed their first-up wins with ease over the 800m distance.

Sequesay, ridden by apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor, claimed a strong win for trainers Tony and Maddy Sears in the Two-Year-old Handicap 800m.

The favourite had the rails run from the number one barrier and was well in front when hitting the turn for home to finish three and a half lengths ahead of the field.

The win also sent the trainer and jockey combination to the top of the premiership leaderboard with Sears on 15 wins and Wilson-Taylor on 13 for the season.

Ipswich race winner Pianist, ridden by Michael Cahill. Picture: Claire Power

Bevan Laming's debut starter Pianist was priced right the $2 favourite when first-up in the Maiden Plate from the 800m start.

The three-year-old was too strong for the field, enjoying a comfortable hands and heel ride by veteran jockey Michael Cahill.

Ipswich race winner Dubai Dreaming, ridden by Stephanie Thornton and trained by David Vandkye. Picture: Claire Power

Dubai Dreaming also stepped up on debut for the David Vandyke stable to win the 1100m Maiden handicap.

Stephanie Thornton picked up the ride and sat quietly to get the filly to the front for a one and three-quarters length win.

Track the winner

AFTER a week of unstable weather and storms, the Ipswich track has continued to deliver with an outstanding surface presented on race day.

It was just under 12 months ago when major works were performed to assist with a number of previously identified issues including irrigation and drainage improvements.

After the recent rainfall this is one element that has been testing the team and it passed with flying colours.

As we head into autumn after some good summer rainfall, the track is holding in good stead for the next season as we track towards the Channel 7 Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.

Brett hands over the reins

TODAY marked the final race day for Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching. After 17 years at the helm, Brett has not missed many race days at the Ipswich track.

The club has seen remarkable change and progression since Brett took the reins in 2005 and has set up the foundations for a bustling venue.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching reflects on his final meeting in the role at the club. Picture: Claire Power

While not without some challenges, Brett leaves the club on great terms and in a strong position.

On behalf of the members, committee and staff we thank Brett for his service and commitment.

It will be a sad day in the office on Monday when Brett swaps the turf for the surf and heads off to enjoy retirement.

No doubt we will see Brett back for the 2021 Ipswich Cup enjoying a few beverages trackside.

Community keen for Cup return

THE Ipswich Turf Club has received many calls from the community regarding this year's Ipswich Cup.

Rest assured, club staff are planning the big event to be held on June 19.

While there will be minimal change from previous years for patrons there will be some alterations.

Club staff are working behind the scenes to ensure a COVID-19 safe event is delivered.

More details will be released in late March.

Keep up-to-date via our social media @ipswichturfclub or at www.ipswichturfclub.com.au

Wine enthusiasts date set

THE Ipswich Turf Club is bringing a little bit of five star dining to the city with its first Wine Makers Dinner on Thursday, March 18.

It includes an evening showcasing Sirromet's newest Italian grape varietals range crafted by award-winning wine maker Mike Hayes in conjunction with five courses prepared by the turf club's head chef Chris Johnston.

Tickets are available at www.ieec.com.au

Bundamba meetings

IPSWICH racing continues next Thursday then Saturday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 24.