Fines not enough for cruelty

AS a new report is released detailing a rise in offenders in cases of animal cruelty who receive banning orders, there are calls that more still needs to be done in Central Queensland to protect the region's neglected and unwanted pets.

The new report from the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council has revealed 260 offenders were banned in Queensland from owning animals in the past 13 years, with 19 permanent bans and the average length for the remaining 241 bans being three years.

In Queensland, courts can issue a prohibition order banning a person from owning an animal if convicted for an animal welfare offence. The ban can be for life or a specified period.

The report found the use of banning orders in animal cruelty cases had increased from 2011-12, when a banning order was made in 25.7per cent of cases, to 2017-18, when 50.7 per cent resulted in a ban.

The regional breakdown of the number of offenders from 2005-06 to 2017-18 in Central Queensland was 107offenders, compared with 76 in Far North Queensland, 93 in North Queensland, 145on the North Coast and 101 in the Darling Downs/ South-West.

CQ Pet Rescue treasurer Susan Consedine said the organisation was glad to see steps being taken in the courts to punish those behind the "heartbreaking” cases of animal cruelty.

"But there is more work to do across the board in this area, including increased sentences, pressing charges and bringing more people to court.”

She said incidences of animal cruelty had been "fairly consistent” in the region and the most common forms were neglect, which could lead to starvation, abandonment or not providing veterinary treatment when needed.

"Animal bans are not enough. Many members of the community would like to see jail terms imposed for severe animal cruelty cases, and more cases also need to be brought to court.”

There were many factors involved in why a person perpetrated crimes against an animal, Ms Consedine said, but often it was because of "ignorance and stupidity”.

"They don't realise what they're doing is cruel,” she said.

"It can also be a form of power. They feel disempowered in their regular lives and have no way of channelling their emotions.

"Lots of people are getting away with it. The worst I've seen was a dog, Storm, who was starved to 16kg - she was a 40kg dog.”

The owner had tied the dog up for a year and the animal eventually escaped after she had given birth to nine puppies.

Ms Consedine said people who had concerns for an animal could phone the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and people in the Blackwater area should call the RSPCA.

"We get at least three to five requests a week from people who want to surrender animals to us.

"There's a range of excuses but mostly that the animal is badly behaved because they haven't trained them or exercised them.”

CQ Pet Rescue organises Operation Desperate Measures where dogs can be transported to Brisbane to other rescue services when needed.

The Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council report found the majority of offenders were male (66.7per cent) with almost half of them sentenced for the more serious offence of animal cruelty.

The majority of female offenders (77.2per cent) were sentenced for breach of duty offences.

The age of offenders varied with the youngest offender aged 11 and the oldest 81.

A fine was the most common penalty - the highest for an individual was $25,000 and $55,000 for a corporation.

Council chairman John Robertson said the offence data included livestock, which were often overlooked.

"Our pets are much-loved members of our families. The community has no tolerance for this kind of offending,” he said.

"A significant increase in sentenced offenders from 2014 may indicate increased community awareness of this type of offending, which could result from advocacy from animal welfare organisations like the RSPCA.”