‘F***ing hit me’: Mum-of-two yells at oncoming traffic

“F***ing hit me, I don’t f***ing care anymore”.

A mother of two faced court after walking into the middle of the street and yelling at an oncoming car to hit her in front of a family home.

Desirea Carmal Grace Rankin, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance at Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police attended a Blackwater residence about 8.15pm on April 14.

He said Rankin, who was heavily intoxicated with slurred speech, was on the sidewalk with her two children aged six and eight before she led them to the middle of the road, the court heard.

Sgt Ongheen said police managed to get the children off the road but Rankin stayed there with her arms in the air.

He said an oncoming car was forced to come to a stop, reverse into a nearby driveway and take off the other way after Rankin yelled at it to hit her.

Sgt Ongheen said police eventually escorted her off the road while she was yelling at them “dont f***ing touch me”, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Rankin had an argument with her sister the night of the incident and have drunk “quite a bit”.

Ms Craven said Rankin didn’t recall her children being outside and thought they were inside with their aunty, although she admitted the behaviour was not acceptable.

Rankin was fined $300. The conviction was not recorded.